* Cartes won presidential election with 46 pct of votes
* Colorado Party restored to power after five-year hiatus
(Updates with quotes from news conference)
By Daniela Desantis and Hilary Burke
ASUNCION, April 22 For Horacio Cartes, a
millionaire cigarette and soft drink magnate who will be
Paraguay's next president, the challenge now is to run a country
where most people can only dream of having a sliver of the
wealth he does.
The 56-year-old, who won election on Sunday with 46 percent
of the vote and will take office in August, campaigned as a
center-right conservative at a time when most of Latin America
is run by leftists.
Indeed, Cartes has touted a pro-business agenda that
includes modernizing the bloated state, which employs about 10
percent of all workers in Paraguay. At a news conference on
Monday, he said the state's "main responsibility is to create an
environment so that the private sector can work with calm."
He also wants to attract up to $2.7 billion in private
capital to refurbish Paraguay's airports and build new highways.
"We have to try to make investments in infrastructure
without growing our mass of public workers," he said on Monday.
Yet it may not be quite that easy.
Cartes himself has acknowledged that, to be successful, he
must also cater to Paraguay's poor masses. Poverty runs near 40
percent and per-capita gross domestic product was just $5,413 in
2011, the second-lowest in South America behind only Bolivia,
according to International Monetary Fund data.
The country of 6.6 million has long been one of the region's
most politically unstable, with a fragile economy dependent on
agriculture. The last elected president, Fernando Lugo, was
impeached last year following civil unrest.
A political novice who never voted before 2009, Cartes will
have strong support from Congress, but will also have to sustain
the support of his center-right Colorado Party, whose 60-year
reign was interrupted by Lugo's election in 2008.
On Sunday, the Colorado Party won control of the lower house
and 19 of 45 Senate seats, preliminary election results showed.
The Liberals had the second-biggest showing and leftist
coalitions came in third place, with Lugo elected senator.
Cartes has promised to reform the Colorado Party, infamous
for corruption and whose long period in power included General
Alfredo Stroessner's 1954-1989 dictatorship. But some in the
party will likely push back against change.
"It's very difficult to know what Cartes wants to do," said
political analyst Jose Carlos Rodriguez.
"In principle, he has a neo-conservative project that gives
a strong impulse to private companies and nothing to the state.
But there's a major inconsistency there and he'll also have a
powerful party that will demand certain benefits."
NOTORIOUS FOR CONTRABAND
Paraguay relies heavily on soybean and beef exports but it
is also notorious for contraband trade and money laundering.
Growth is seen at 13 percent this year after a severe drought
caused a contraction in 2012, according to the central bank.
Land conflicts have intensified in recent years and the
small, violent left-wing Paraguayan People's Army operates in
northern regions.
In January, the Liberal government took an unprecedented
step to tap global debt markets, selling $500 million in 10-year
bonds that were nearly 12 times oversubscribed.
Cartes expressed misgivings on Monday over the bond, saying
the issue was a "very positive step" but that the money could
not be used on salaries or other fixed costs that would "grow
the daddy state."
On Monday, Paraguay's global bond was trading largely steady
. A New York-based trader said it was yielding at
4.37 percent, or 26 basis points tighter than when it was first
issued at par, but he said the paper was very illiquid.
Latin America's leftist bloc is especially strong in the
Mercosur trade group, which includes Brazil, Argentina,
Venezuela and Uruguay. Mercosur suspended Paraguay in June when
Lugo was ousted, arguing the two-day impeachment trial was
tantamount to a coup.
Soon after, Mercosur brought in socialist Venezuela even
though its inclusion was never approved by Paraguay's Congress.
Cartes told reporters on Sunday that he had already made
contacts with Mercosur officials to ensure Paraguay's full
return to the group. The presidents of Argentina and Uruguay
welcomed Paraguay back into the fold after Cartes' victory.
Fiona Mackie, Paraguay analyst at The Economist Intelligence
Unit research firm, said she did not think Cartes would pursue
plans to open airports and state utilities to private investment
due to resistance within the Colorado Party.
"That said, a Cartes government would be relatively open to
foreign investment in mineral resources," she wrote last week,
noting the recent discovery of a major titanium deposit and
plans for an aluminum smelter by Rio Tinto Alcan.
(Additional reporting by Mariel Cristaldo and Joan Magee for
IFR in New York; Editing by Brian Winter, Eric Walsh and Vicki
Allen)