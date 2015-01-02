(Adds comment, background)
By Daniela Desantis
ASUNCION Jan 2 Paraguay's finance minister,
German Rojas, has handed in his resignation and is expected to
be replaced by a highflying 36-year-old central bank official,
finance ministry and bank sources said on Friday.
Rojas, who spearheaded Paraguay's successful sovereign debt
issue in August, would be the first minister to quit the Cabinet
of President Horacio Cartes since the conservative leader took
office in August 2013.
Two sources in the finance ministry said Rojas was leaving,
while another official in the central bank said he understood
Rojas was stepping down for personal reasons.
"He resigned on the 24th, that's for sure," one finance
ministry source said.
There was no immediate confirmation from Cartes' office that
Rojas' resignation had been accepted. Calls to the presidency
went unanswered.
Lined up to replace Rojas is Santiago Pena, a U.S.-trained
economist. Pena worked for the International Monetary Fund in
Washington for three years before taking up his job as one of
four directors serving under the central bank's president in
2012.
Pena was on Friday returning to Paraguay from the coastal
resort of Punta del Este in neighbouring Uruguay, the central
bank source said.
Rojas had impressed investors during his two years at the
helm of the finance ministry, during which the business-friendly
government passed a new law setting a cap on the country's
fiscal deficit. But his strict budget management had created
tensions with some colleagues and regional governors.
Paraguay completed a $1 billion issue of 30-year bonds in
August, offering a yield of 6.1 percent and rated
BB- by Fitch.
