ASUNCION, Sept 2 Annual inflation in Paraguay rose to 3.9 percent in August from 3.6 percent in July despite consumer prices edging marginally lower during the month, the central bank said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, Paraguay's consumer price index fell 0.1 percent, led lower by a dip in the price of essential foodstuffs including cereals, flour and milk as local supplies increased.

The central bank aims to keep inflation in 2015 at 4.5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Bernard Orr)