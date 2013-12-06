BRIEF-Maa Group Bhd enters into a conditional subscription agreement
* Entered into a conditional subscription agreement with altech to subscribe for 14,285,714 altech shares
Dec 6 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Friday affirmed Paraguay's BB-minus/single-B foreign and local currency long-term and short-term sovereign credit ratings.
The rating outlook remains stable.
For more information, please see:
* Entered into a conditional subscription agreement with altech to subscribe for 14,285,714 altech shares
* General meeting approves HUF 190 per share dividend on 2016 results Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)