By Mariel Cristaldo
| SAN RAFAEL, Paraguay, June 21
SAN RAFAEL, Paraguay, June 21 Thousands of
farmers in Paraguay protested on Wednesday against a proposed 15
percent tax on soy, corn and wheat exports that will likely come
to a vote in the Senate this week.
Farmers in the world's No. 4 soy exporter gathered in
Itapua, one of the main agricultural areas of the landlocked
South American country, complaining the tax would put an end to
corn and wheat planting and shrink soy output.
"This tax has to be rejected because it is going to kill
Paraguayan agriculture," Colonias Unidas cooperative President
Agustin Konrad told Reuters.
The proposal, which could come to a vote on Thursday, came
from a leftist coalition in Congress, Guasu Front. But President
Horacio Cartes's party agreed to support it as part of a
political pact formed last week that allowed the party to take
back control of Congress.
Even so, Cartes's finance minister warned the tax could have
a negative impact on the fast-growing economy and proposed an
alternative to raise the value-added tax on agricultural
products.
"In recent years there has been a substantial improvement of
the tax contribution from the farm sector, but it can still
contribute more," said Finance Minister Lea Gimenez.
Protesting farmers displayed signs reading "we do not want
to be used as a bargaining chip" and "we want Senators to come
and plant seeds" as they lined up tractors and other machinery
along a road.
Supporters of the project argue that the agricultural sector
contributes very little in taxes, and agricultural exports
totaled $3 billion last year.
Cartes has promoted low taxes as a way of attracting foreign
investment in agriculture and manufacturing since he was elected
in 2013.
(Additional reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Caroline
Stauffer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)