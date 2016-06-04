ASUNCION, Paraguay, June 4 Paraguay's state-run
oil firm Petropar said Saturday that Venezuelan state oil
producer PDVSA had set a 10-day deadline for the
Paraguayan company to pay off $287 million of long-standing
debt.
The demand comes shortly after Paraguay asked last week to
convene a meeting of foreign ministers in the South American
Mercosur trade group to examine if Venezuela had failed to
comply with democratic norms laid out in the organization's
charter.
Petropar president Eddie Jara told local media that he
received a letter from PDVSA demanding the entire debt payment
"in impulsive and unfriendly terms."
He added that Paraguay was willing to pay the debt
eventually, but that its budget did not allow it to comply with
Venezuela's demand.
This week the head of the Organization of American States,
an inter-continental diplomatic bloc, called for an urgent
meeting to discuss whether Venezuela is violating democratic
principles.
The OPEC nation of about 30 million people is reeling from
food shortages, the world's highest inflation, long lines for
basic goods, and alarming violent crime, among other woes.
