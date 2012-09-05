Tearful French favourite Kiki dumped out in Paris
PARIS Chants of "Kiki-Kiki-Kiki" resonated around Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday, but the echoes of that sonic support are all that remain of the local fans' big hope for a French Open champion.
LONDON An annual festival of disabled sport will take place in London's Olympic Park as part of a two-million-pound investment in a Paralympic legacy, it was announced on Wednesday.
The Paralympics end on Sunday as Coldplay headline the closing ceremony that will bring down the curtain on the 11-day sporting spectacle.
The London Legacy Development Corporation, who are responsible for the site which will be renamed the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park after the Games, have pledged the money as part of a programme that will also include helping disabled people to get jobs there.
"Commitments like these give me confidence that London will continue to lead the way on having an inclusive and accessible legacy from the Games," Xavier Gonzalez, chief executive of the International Paralympic Committee, said in a statement. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON A young Sri Lanka team must play with arrogance if they are to upset holders India in Thursday's Champions Trophy match at the Oval, former captain Kumar Sangakkara has said.