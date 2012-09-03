By Kevin Liffey and Chris Wickham
LONDON, Sept 3 South African "blade runner"
Oscar Pistorius has unleashed a debate about disabled sport with
an emotional claim that a rival in the T44 200 metres final at
the London Paralympics beat him thanks to longer prosthetic
legs.
Pistorius had not been beaten over 200m for nine years, but
the result of Sunday's final was less of a shock than the
post-race outburst of a man who is the face of disabled sport
partly thanks to his dignified campaign to be allowed to
challenge able-bodied runners at the Olympics.
"The size of some of the other guys' legs are unbelievably
long," Pistorius told Britain's Channel 4 television.
"We're not racing a fair race. The International Paralympic
Committee (IPC) have the regulations, but the regulations allow
the athletes to make themselves unbelievably high."
Besides detracting from the victory of Brazil's Alan
Oliveira, it was a surprising rant from a man who had convinced
sports administrators that his own carbon-fibre blades gave him
no advantage over able-bodied runners.
So can Paralympic medals be decided by the length of an
artificial leg? And where does that leave a branch of sport
striving to be taken as seriously as able-bodied sport?
SLIPPERY SLOPE
If Pistorius has a case, it is certainly not that Oliveira's
longer blades give him a longer stride.
South African-based sports scientist and coach Ross Tucker
pointed out on his blog "The Science of Sport" that Oliveira
took 98 strides to Pistorius's 92.
John Brewer, Director of Sport at the University of
Bedfordshire in Britain, said the advantages of longer blades
were not clear.
"With any lever, the length could leverage more force, but I
also suspect that longer blades would increase instability," he
said.
Pistorius accepts Oliveira's blades were legal. This means
Pistorius could also have used them, if he had been prepared to
change from the blades that he was authorised to wear against
able-bodied runners at the London Olympics four weeks ago.
"This situation may be a reason to force Paralympians to use
the same kind of technology, while of course adjusting to their
individual body types," said Andy Miah, Director of the Creative
Futures Institute at the University of the West of Scotland.
"The big question emerging from the T44 200m final is
whether the Paralympic rules need to be tighter ... If
Oliveira's prosthetic legs are bigger and better and legal, then
Pistorius really ought to get some."
But how to tighten the rules?
Pistorius was born without proper lower legs. It might be
possible to work out the leg length of an average person with
Pistorius's upper body, but Pistorius is not average.
"In elite athletes ... the ranges that you'd find in the
normal population don't apply," Tucker wrote, adding that
Oliveira may just have been catching up with Pistorius in
finding his personal optimal blade length.
"If you're wondering about whether Pistorius has a valid
argument, then welcome to the slippery slope that is the
introduction of technology with no clear answers to the sport."
ELITE CONTROVERSY
So can the Paralympics be credible on that basis?
"The media sometimes focus on the technology when they
shouldn't," said IPC spokesman Craig Spence.
"You could say that the fact that Oscar Pistorius has
attracted such media attention is a positive for Paralympic
sport. The negative aspect is that the story overshadowed some
terrific other performances in the stadium."
In many ways, he says, it means disabled sport is becoming
mainstream as big audiences increase the pressure for
transparency and fairness.
"Serious sport has big controversies ... This debate shows
how seriously we want to be taken," he added.
For all its stories of personal struggles against adversity,
disabled sport has never been immune to rule-bending and
cheating, but has learned to adapt as mainstream sport has.
Doping is not unknown, and drug testing is systematic -
although not as extensive as at the Olympics.
"Boosting" is the practice by some wheelchair-bound athletes
of using self-harm to get the higher blood pressure and
endurance that other athletes can achieve naturally. It is
considered dangerous and banned, but is hard to test for, and
has probably not been eradicated.
Athletes with intellectual impairment were shut out of the
Paralympics entirely for 12 years after a Spanish basketball
team faked their impairment to win gold in Atlanta.
Events are now being reintroduced slowly with tougher
testing, but the complex classification of physical disabilities
to allow meaningful competition regularly generates controversy.
CLASSIFICATION ROWS
In London, U.S. swimmer Mallory Weggemann was left fuming
after having her classification changed from S7 into the less
disabled S8 class on the eve of the Games. She reluctantly
accepted the ruling and went on to win the S8 50m freestyle
gold. Her compatriot Victoria Arlen had to appeal to be allowed
to swim after being declared ineligible days before her event.
The system remains hard to grasp. But London's ecstatic
spectators seem completely unperturbed by the fact that there
are no fewer than 15 men's 100m finals, or that swimmers with
two arms can compete against others with one arm or even none.
With 2.5 million tickets sold, the Games are a sellout.
Events have been shown in more than 100 countries. The host
broadcaster Channel 4, which for the first time paid for the
rights, has expanded its coverage in response to high ratings.
Some 5,500 journalists and broadcasters are covering the Games.
The event has become a draw to sponsors and television
advertisers. If disabled athletes are stretching the rules and
the technology, it is not least because a number of them, not
only Pistorius, can now earn a living from sport.
Spence says the IPC will continue to do its best to ensure a
level playing field, but adds: "Athletes are getting faster
because more and more of them are going full time and putting in
six days a week of training.
"Oscar Pistorius has taken 2.5 seconds off his personal best
in the time that he's had those blades, and that's not because
of technology, that's down to hard work."
