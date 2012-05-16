* Latest advance in brain-computer interface technology
* May one day be used to restore mobility to paralyzed
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, May 16 Using just her thoughts, a
58-year-old paralyzed woman instructed a robotic arm to grasp a
cup of coffee and guide it to her mouth where she sipped from a
straw, the first drink she has been able to serve herself in 15
years.
The woman is one of two patients in the ongoing trial of
BrainGate neural interface, an experimental brain-computer
interface technology that may one day give paralyzed individuals
more mobility.
"This is another big jump forward to control the movements
of a robotic arm in three-dimensional space," said John
Donoghue, who leads the development of BrainGate technology and
is the director of the Institute for Brain Science at Brown
University in Rhode Island.
"We're getting closer to restoring some level of everyday
function to people with limb paralysis," said Donoghue, whose
study was published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.
To manage the feat, researchers used a tiny sensor about the
size of a baby aspirin that is loaded with 96 electrodes
designed to pick up nerve activity.
Scientists implant that into a part of the brain called the
motor cortex that is involved in voluntary movement.
When a paralyzed patient implanted with the device thinks
about moving an object, the electrodes pick up those nerve
signals and send them to a nearby computer, which then
translates them into commands to operate assistive devices, such
as the robotic arms used in the study.
So far, the experimental device has been used to allow
patients to operate a computer cursor and control simple robotic
devices.
The latest study involved two patients, both paralyzed by
strokes that left them unable to communicate or move.
MUCH MORE TESTING NEEDED
In the trial, the woman and a 66-year-old man learned to do
complex tasks with a robotic arm by imagining themselves moving
their own arms and legs. The robotic arm was attached to a
computer rather than their bodies.
They tested the system using two robotic arms, one developed
by the German Aerospace Center's Institute of Robotics and
Mechatronics and the other by DEKA Research and Development
Corp, through funding from the United States Defense Advanced
Research Projects Agency or DARPA.
"Our goal in this research is to develop technology that
will restore independence and mobility for people with paralysis
or limb loss," said Dr. Leigh Hochberg, a neuroengineer who
holds appointments at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Brown
University and Harvard University.
Hochberg said there was much more work to do before that
could happen. The researchers need to test the technology in
many more patients.
Currently, the sensor is connected to the computer through
computer cables leading from the user's skull, but ultimately
the team envisions a wireless system that would be fully
automated and remain stable for decades. The system also needs
to be refined for speed and control.
Even so, the findings are encouraging, Dr. Roderic
Pettigrew, director of the National Institute of Biomedical
Imaging and Bioengineering at the National Institutes of Health,
which supports the research, said in a statement.
"The researchers have begun the long, difficult process of
testing and refining the system with feedback from patients, and
they've found that it is possible for a person to mentally
control a robotic limb in three-dimensional space. This
represents a remarkable advance," he said.
(Reporting By Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Peter Cooney)