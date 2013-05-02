(Corrects headline of April 26 item to say that Canaccord raised the price target of Parametric Technology, not of Parametric Sound)

April 26 Parametric Technology PMTC.O :

Parametric Technology PMTC.O : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $25 from $24