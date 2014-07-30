SYDNEY, July 30 Paramount Pictures film studio
apologised on Wednesday for a poster for its upcoming film
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles", showing the four characters
jumping down from an exploding skyscraper underscored with a
Sept. 11 release date.
The poster went out in a tweet posted by the Australian
Paramount Pictures Twitter account and also appeared on its
official Facebook page, which has more than six million fans.
Both posts received a barrage of criticism and were deleted,
though some screenshots were still being shared on social media.
"We are deeply sorry to have used that artwork for the
marketing materials promoting the September 11 opening in
Australia," Paramount Pictures Australia said in an emailed
statement to Reuters.
"Combining that image and date was a mistake. We intended no
offence and have taken immediate action to discontinue its use."
The live-action reboot, starring Megan Fox and Johnny
Knoxville and produced by "Transformers" director Michael Bay is
due for release on Aug. 8 in the United States.
In Australia it will be released on Sept. 11, the thirteenth
anniversary of the al Qaeda militant attacks on U.S. cities and
the destruction of the World Trade Center twin towers in New
York.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Robert Birsel)