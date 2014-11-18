(Adds details)
Nov 18 Real estate company Paramount Group Inc
said its initial public offering was priced at $17.50
per share, valuing the company at about $4.27 billion.
The IPO of 131 million shares, priced at the midpoint of the
expected range of $16-$19 per share, raised about $2.29 billion.
The offering was multiple times oversubscribed, sources
familiar with the deal said.
Paramount owns prestigious properties such as San
Francisco's One Market Plaza building and New York's 1633
Broadway.
The company's tenants include Bank of America Corp,
Barclays Plc and the U.S. government.
Paramount owns about 10.4 million square feet of office
properties that generated an annualized rent of about $576
million, as of Sept. 30.
Paramount's peer, Boston Properties Inc, has seen
its shares rise about 27 percent this year, compared with an 11
percent rise in the S&P 500 Index.
The company was founded in 1978 by German mail-order
entrepreneur Werner Otto. The Otto Family Group owns 13.6
percent stake in the company after the offering.
Paramount plans to become a real estate investment trust
(REIT) after the offering.
Companies with large real estate assets seek a REIT
structure as it helps reduce tax on rental income. Shareholders
also stand to gain as REITs are required to distribute at least
90 percent of their profits as dividends.
Store Capital Corp, a REIT that debuted on Tuesday
on the New York Stock Exchange, closed at $19.50, about 5
percent above its IPO price.
Shares of Paramount are expected to start trading on the New
York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the symbol "PGRE".
BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo
Securities were the lead underwriters of the offering.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)