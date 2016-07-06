July 6 Canadian natural gas developer Seven
Generations Energy Ltd said it would buy some of
Paramount Resources Ltd's Deep Basin oil and gas
properties in west Central Alberta for about C$1.9 billion
($1.47 billion), including debt.
Paramount Resources said it would receive C$475 million in
cash and 33.5 million class A common shares of Seven
Generations.
Seven Generations will also assume Paramount's senior
unsecured notes worth about C$584 million due 2023.
The assets, which are located in the Musreau/Kakwa area, had
estimated sales volumes of about 30,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day for the three month period ended June 30.
($1 = 1.2960 Canadian dollars)
