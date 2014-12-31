NEW DELHI Dec 31 Singapore's Ascendas India
Trust will invest 6 billion rupees ($95 million) over
two years in Indian real estate company Paranjape Schemes
(Construction) Ltd, the property developer said on Wednesday.
Ascendas will initially invest 2.6 billion rupees via listed
non-convertible debentures and the remainder by taking a stake
in a Paranjape unit developing a commercial project in the
western city of Pune close to the financial capital of Mumbai.
Overseas investors are betting on a revival in India's
commercial real estate space after the Narendra Modi-led
government paved the way for listing Real Estate Investment
Trusts earlier this year to help cash-strapped developers.
Foreign investors, including Blackstone Group,
Goldman Sachs, and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC
, had invested about $1.5 billion in India's real estate
sector as of Dec. 12, according to data from Venture
Intelligence. About a third of that investment was in commercial
real estate.
($1 = 63.3000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)