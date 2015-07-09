MUMBAI, July 9 Indian real estate developer Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd has filed a draft prospectus with the market regulator for an initial public offering to raise up to 6 billion rupees ($94.70 million).

Axis Bank and IDFC are the managers for the issue, the draft prospectus showed.

