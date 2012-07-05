TOKYO, July 5 Japanese department store operator
J. Front Retailing Co said on Thursday it would pay
42.4 billion yen ($531.36 million) to almost double its stake in
boutique shopping mall chain Parco Co to up to 65
percent.
J. Front is offering 1,100 yen per share, the same price it
paid in March for the initial 33.2 percent it bought in Parco
from unlisted real estate developer Mori Trust Co.
The planned investment, first reported by Reuters on
Wednesday, will be used by J. Front to deepen its ties with
Parco as it seeks to develop retail outlets that tap urban
consumers in their 20s and 30s.
Parco shares could be diluted any time after late August by
the Development Bank of Japan, which holds 15 billion yen worth
of convertible bonds.
Parco shares closed at 947 yen on Thursday, down 2.6
percent, while J. Front rose 0.8 percent to 402 yen. The Nikkei
average slipped 0.3 percent to close at 9,079.8.
($1 = 79.7950 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by James Topham and Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael
Watson)