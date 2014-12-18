BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 Paris Realty Fund SA :
* Says Paref Gestion's SCPI Novapierre Allemagne has signed agreement to acquire 10 commercial premises in Germany for 38.3 million euros
* Deal is done in partnership with Internos Global Investors
* Deal is done with bank credit from Bayernlb in Paris Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR