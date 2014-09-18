Sept 18 Paris Realty Fund SA :

* Says H1 net profit - group share is 0.4 million euros versus 2.4 million euros in H1 2013

* Says liquidation EPRA NAV / share at June 30 is 79.70 euros versus 81.80 euros at end of 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1o6cO1A