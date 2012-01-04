Jan 4 Billy Lacher couldn't have purchased his
split-level home in October without a little help from an
increasingly popular financial institution: The Bank of Mom and
Dad.
The 31-year-old New York City firefighter and his wife put
a 10 percent downpayment on the $285,000 three-bedroom home,
but his parents provided an additional $20,000 (half as gift,
half as loan).
Lacher's not unusual. About a third of first-time buyers in
2011 got either a gift (26 percent) or a loan (7 percent) from
their families to help finance their home purchases, down
slightly from 2010, but consistent with assistance levels seen
during the last decade, according to data from the National
Association of Realtors (NAR).
But industry observers think the level of parental
generosity is even higher, with some giving children money for
home purchases so far in advance of a loan application that the
gift isn't disclosed to lenders, or, if they've got the
resources, buying homes outright for their adult kids and
setting up an after-the-fact intra-family loan agreement.
In November, all-cash buys among first-timers hit a high of
13 percent, according to Guy Cecala of Bethesda, Maryland-based
Inside Mortgage Finance, a mortgage industry newsletter
publisher and researcher. That's up from 6 percent in 2009,
when IFM first began tracking it. While the company's surveys
don't ask about the source of cash, Cecala said that when
first-time buyers buy outright, it's likely their parents who
are purchasing on the children's behalf.
What's encouraging these all-cash purchases now? Home
prices are way down - with the median price in November 2011 at
just $164,200, down 3.5 percent from a year ago, according to
NAR. Mortgage interest rates, too, remain at all-time lows.
According to mortgage researcher HSH, the average rate on fixed
30-year loans fell steadily from 5.1 percent at the start of
2011 to 4.09 percent in December.
Many first-timers use FHA loans, requiring a 3.5 percent
downpayment or 10 percent downpayment with poor credit, or VA
loans, which require no downpayment, but are eligible only to
military personnel.
Indeed, in some markets, without parental help, many
first-time buyers wouldn't qualify for the best rates or even a
loan on the types of property for sale. To qualify for loans
backed by Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae, borrowers need a 740
credit score and a hefty 20 percent downpayment or else
they'll pay private mortgage insurance and additional
"risk-based pricing" fees on their loan, IFM's Cecala says. As
the government rethinks the role of the two mortgage giants,
these tighter lending standards may be here to stay, or be
tightened further.
To be sure, many baby boomers want to help. More than a
fifth of them have co-signed a home loan for an adult child or
given a gift or loan to help them buy, according to a September
survey by Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate and Research
Solutions Inc. More than half of those earning at least $75,000
said they wanted to help their children finance a home
purchase.
While this is all good and well, parents need to be mindful
of IRS "gift tax" rules on gifts of more than $13,000, and
lenders may require signed documents from the parents
guaranteeing that the money is a gift, not a loan. Under IRS
rules, each parent may gift up to $13,000 per year to a child,
for a total of $26,000. Each parent may also gift the spouse
$13,000 apiece, for another $26,000, according to Rich Arzaga,
a Certified Financial Planner and CEO of Cornerstone Wealth
Management in San Ramon, California.
In the case of an intra-family loan for a home buy, the
borrower is supposed to disclose to the lender that they are
getting a loan, and the lender will then factor the future loan
repayment into the borrower's debt-to-income ratio, impacting
their borrowing limit, according to Timothy Burke, CEO of
Norwood, Massachusetts-based National Family Mortgage, which
helps families create and document intra-family loans.
With loans, Burke advises parents and children to work with
an outside party to draw up a formal loan agreement and
repayment plan, and to record the loan locally as an added lien
against the property. Doing so makes the adult child
accountable but also turns the interest on the intra-family
loan into one that's tax-deductible as mortgage
interest.
Cornerstone's Arzaga generally discourages parents from
helping their offpsring buy on the grounds that the parents may
be doing a disservice to both themselves and their kids,
especially if the kids aren't ready to manage home
ownership.
From a financial perspective, he says, parents may see more
benefits from gifting than loaning money. On the gift front,
since it's unclear whether the floor for which estate taxes
apply may drop from $10 million now to $1 million in 2013 -
Congressional decisions are still forthcoming - some parents
may want to gift their children money now to reduce future
estate taxes.
Loans to kids, especially if converted into real estate
liens, have fewer financial perks for parents, he says.
"Loaning money to children generally isn't meant to be a
financial decision," he says.
Because interest that parents receive on loan repayments
from kids is taxed as ordinary income, parents will pay from
anywhere from 5 percent to 35 percent (depending on household
income) in federal taxes, as well as state taxes, Arzaga notes.
Since most parents who can loan money to kids are in higher tax
brackets, this means they may be looking at paying the IRS 40
percent on every dollar of interest they get from their kids'
repayments. If parents are funding the loan with money
otherwise earning low interest (say, in savings) they may make
more in interest even with tax impacts. But generally, Arzaga
says, loaning to children carries high risks relative to other
investment options.
For parents like the Lachers, the decision to help a grown
child buy is about market realities, and helping a relative
gain favorable financing.
"This is the time to buy," says Theresa Lacher, Billy's
mother, noting that her in-laws, too, had loaned her and her
husband money to buy back when they were 25. "But buying a home
is still expensive."
---
The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.