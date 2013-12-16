LONDON Dec 16 The planned sale of Parex, the
industrial mortars business of construction company Materis, has
stalled after bids failed to meet price expectations of about 1
billion euros ($1.37 billion), banking sources said on Monday.
Parex attracted a clutch of bidders after Materis's private
equity owner Wendel launched the sale process through
BNP Paribas and Rothschild in August, but by
November it had become a two-horse race between CVC and
Pamplona.
An announcement on the successful bidder had been expected
by now but the process has stalled because the highest bids were
about 800 million euros, the sources said.
CVC and Pamplona declined to comment and a Wendel spokesman
was not immediately available to comment.
Materis had similar problems when it first tried to sell
calcium aluminates maker Kerneos in 2012 and the process stalled
after bids fell short of an approximate 680 million euro price
tag, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Materis is now in exclusive talks to sell the unit to Astorg
Partners for 610 million euros.
Bankers had been preparing debt packages to back a Parex
buyout for up to 550 million euros, or 4.5 to 5.5 times the
business's approximate earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 99 million euros.
French private equity firm Wendel acquired Materis through a
leveraged buyout in 2006 and has been seeking to sell some
assets in a bid to reduce the company's 1.9 billion euros of
debt and cut its overall exposure to the construction sector.
($1 = 0.7283 euros)
