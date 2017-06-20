WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management is nearing a deal to buy contract drug research firm Parexel International Corp for $4.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Pamplona is set to pay $88.10 a share in cash as part of the deal, the newspaper said citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2slumT7)
Parexel was not immediately available to comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.