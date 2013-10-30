Oct 30 Parexel International Corp's
shares fell as much as 18 percent after the drug research
services provider said it struggled to win new contracts when
rivals reported strong results and raised their forecasts.
Bookings fell to $394 million in the first quarter ended
Sept. 30 from $481.1 million a year earlier, the company said.
Robert W. Baird & Co analysts said the bookings were about 30
percent below their expectations.
Parexel Chief Executive Josef H. von Rickenbach, on a
conference call on Wednesday, blamed a "particularly
competitive" environment in gaining business from small and
emerging biopharmaceutical companies.
The CEO, however, said the company entered the second
quarter with a high level of pending proposals.
"It is hard for us to see Parexel getting much traction
before next report - we would focus elsewhere," Baird's Eric
Coldwell wrote in a note.
Competitors Covance Inc and Charles River
Laboratories International Inc on Tuesday reported
quarterly results ahead of analysts' expectations and raised
their full-year forecasts as demand increased for contract
research.
Drugmakers are increasingly using the services of contract
research organizations to cut down on in-house R&D work and rein
in costs as they adjust to a tight regulatory environment for
reimbursements and increased government austerity.
Top pharmaceutical firms are also under pressure to
rejuvenate their portfolios with new drugs, to replace those
whose patents have expired or are due to run out soon.
Merck & Co, which accounted for 12 percent of
Parexel's consolidated service revenue in fiscal 2013, unveiled
a plan earlier this month to eliminate about 8,500 jobs, half of
which would be from research and development.
Parexel's other big customer, Pfizer Inc, has also
steadily pruned its research spending to focus on more
productive areas of development and offset losses from patent
expiries.
Parexel's stock fell to a more than four-month low of
$44.95, before recouping some losses to trade at $46.67 at 12:34
p.m. ET. More than 3.2 million shares changed hands, nearly 9
times their 50-day moving average.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing
by Sriraj Kalluvila)