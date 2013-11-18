Nov 18 Parex Resources Inc : * Announces 2014 guidance highlighted by cash flow funded 15% production growth * Says plans a self funding 2014 capital investment program of approximately

$250 million * Sees 2014 average production range of 17,500-18,500 bopd as compared to the

2013 average of approximately 15,700 bopd * Sees 2014 base capital budget is $250 million, an increase of 10% compared to

an expected full year 2013 range of $225-$235 million * Says may increase the 2014 capital budget by up to $30 million as contingent

capital * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage