April 13 Shares of oil and gas exploration
company Parex Resources Inc fell as much as 30 percent,
a day after the Colombia and Trinidad focused company said it
would cut exit rate production forecast and capital expenditure
budget for the year.
Parex said it cut capital expenditure, excluding its latest
Colombia acquisition, by $30 million to $200 million to $245
million.
The company bought interests in five exploration blocks
located in Llanos Basin and two in Middle Magdalena Basin in
Colombia, from a unit of Nabors Industries Ltd, Parex
said in a statement on Thursday.
Parex also cut its exit rate production forecast, excluding
the Colombia acquisition and Trinidad, by 3,500 barrels of oil
per day (bopd) to about 13,500 bopd, net before royalty.
"I think people are concerned about the Kona field, which is
their flagship asset, with revision of the downward guidance
potentially that is sending a message to the market that Kona
may have peaked," Salman Partners analyst Justin Anderson said.
The Kona production area in Colombia had produced 2.2
million barrels of oil as of Dec. 31. The company expects the 5
million barrel threshold for Kona will be reached in the last
quarter of 2012.
Shares of Parex, which have hit over a one-and-a-half-year
low, were trading down at C$5.48 on Friday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange. They were one of the top percentage losers on the
exchange.