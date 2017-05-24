(Adds details of misconduct, other banks' settlements,
regulator's other investigations)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK May 24 French bank BNP Paribas
on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s
banking watchdog to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign
exchange business, which the regulator said enhanced the bank's
profits at customers' expense.
More than a dozen traders and salespeople in New York and
other trading hubs manipulated foreign exchange rates and
engaged in other illegal activity while the bank failed to
properly supervise the business, the New York Department of
Financial Services (DFS) said in a statement.
BNP Paribas said it "deeply regrets the past misconduct,"
which occurred between 2007 and 2013, the bank said in a
statement Wednesday. The company said it has since strengthened
its control and compliance systems, and that the fine would be
covered by existing provisions.
The bank's traders colluded with rivals in online chat
rooms, executed fake trades and improperly shared confidential
customer information with traders at other banks, DFS said.
Sales personnel also misled customers about prices, and used
hand signals while on the phone to decide whether to add
undisclosed markups, according to the regulator.
BNP Paribas is the latest bank fined for failing to stop
traders from trying to manipulate foreign exchange rates. In
2014 and 2015, seven other global banks paid a total of more
than $10 billion after being accused by UK and U.S. authorities
of cheating clients to boost their own profits.
“Participants in the foreign exchange market rely on a
transparent and fair market to ensure competitive prices for
their trades for all participants,” DFS Superintendent Maria
Vullo said in the Wednesday statement.
BNP Paribas "paid little or no attention to the supervision
of its foreign exchange trading business," allowing traders to
break the law and abuse customer trust, Vullo said.
Several BNP Paribas employees involved in the misconduct
were fired, while others were disciplined or resigned earlier,
according to the regulator.
In one example cited by DFS, a trader in BNP Paribas' New
York office used a variety of schemes to manipulate currencies
including the South African rand.
For instance, the trader executed fake trades during
overnight hours to move rates, often unwinding or cancelling the
trades within seconds of their being placed, DFS said.
He referred to others colluding with him to manipulate the
rand as a "cartel," and he dubbed the group "ZAR domination"
after the rand's trading symbol, the regulator said.
Elsewhere, a BNP Paribas trader in Tokyo improperly shared
customer information on the trading of yen with seven rival
traders, according to DFS. The group used a chat room named "We
Reign," and circulated a codebook to identify clients, central
banks and other market participants through their personal
emails.
The bank's electronic trading platform also allowed it to
take advantage of clients through a "last look" function that
let it reject deals, the regulator found.
Deutsche Bank and other banks are still under
investigation by DFS related to their electronic foreign
exchange platforms, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank on Wednesday declined to
comment on that investigation.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Marla Dickerson)