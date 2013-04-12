By Tara Oakes
| PARIS, April 12
hotels in Paris will put most of its of furniture and fine wines
under the hammer next week to help raise funds for a lengthy
restoration.
The sumptuous Hotel Crillon, hushed after the departure of
its last guests in March, has been transformed into a buyer's
wonderland as it closes its doors for a two-year renovation.
Full suites of furniture are on display ahead of a series of
auctions scheduled for April 18-22, with about 3,500 lots
including carpets and curtains expected to raise hundreds of
thousands of euros.
Buyers seeking to recreate a little bit of the hotel in
their homes can even stock up on reception counters, staff
uniforms and bathrobes.
"A sale like this is a unique moment, a real cherry on the
cake," auctioneer Stephane Aubert from auction house Artcurial
said.
Such vast hotel sales are rare, with once-in-a-lifetime
treasures available.
A highlight is the hotel's mirror-encrusted bar designed by
20th-century French sculptor Cesar, who gave his name to the
annual French film awards where, similar to the Oscars,
miniature reproductions of one of his works are distributed.
The artist's signature is inscribed on the twinkling glass
front of the bar - protected beneath a perspex panel ever since
a cleaner unwittingly took the first version for graffiti and
scrubbed it off. Cesar was able to return and sign again before
his death in 1998.
Dominating one side of Place de la Concorde, the Crillon has
housed the great and the good since its construction as a
private home under French King Louis XV in 1758.
The ill-fated Queen Marie Antoinette took music lessons on
its first floor only to be guillotined years later in the shadow
of the palace's grand neoclassical façade.
Since its conversion into a hotel in 1909, it has welcomed
U.S. pop singer Madonna, former president Bill Clinton and was
the site of the formal founding of the League of Nations.
U.S. composer Leonard Bernstein regularly set up home in a
top floor suite with a view onto the Arc de Triomphe. One
anonymous client rents that same suite every year to watch the
finale of the Tour de France with friends and an unspecified
amount of champagne.
Bidders with deep pockets can fork out for the piano
Bernstein is believed to have used during his stays, while fans
of lesser means can still hope to go home with light fittings
and rugs.
A large part of the Crillon's vast wine and spirit cellar is
likely to be snapped up by connoisseurs, including a rare Louis
XIII Black Pearl Remy Martin cognac with a list price of 7,000
euros ($9,200). Mini-bars and chairs customised by artists are
also being auctioned for two French charities.
Profits raised from the auction will fund a sweeping
modernisation to bring the hotel up to date while preserving its
character, with work due to last until 2015.
The Ritz in Paris is also out of action for a revamp, with
both hotels aiming to reinvigorate their classic grandeur and
poach customers tempted by high-end newcomers such as the
Shangri-La opened in Paris in 2010.
A sad tale of a grand old dame selling off her jewels? Not
at all, according to Aubert.
"It's part of the story of these objects that they go and
have a new life," he said, eyeing up his favourite lots - the
silver-plated cocktail shakers from the bar.
($1 = 0.7642 euros)
