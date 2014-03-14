* Air pollution levels in Paris top other European capitals
* Speed limits reduced by 20 km/hour
* Charges waived on public transport and city bikes
* Advice against intensive physical activity
By Michel Rose
PARIS, March 14 Air pollution in Paris has hit
health-threatening levels over 80 percent higher than in London
and Berlin as a sunny spell reaches western Europe, prompting
the city to curb road speeds and offer free public transport.
Charges were also waived for the city's pioneering cycle and
electric car-sharing schemes this week as a visible haze hung
over the streets of the French capital.
European Environment Agency (EEA) figures for Thursday
showed there was 147 microgrammes of particulate matter (PM) per
cubic metre of air in Paris compared with 114 in Brussels, 104
in Amsterdam, 81 in Berlin and 79.7 in London.
Background pollution -- the outdoor air quality experienced
by the average citizen -- topped the 100 maximum measurable
index level in Paris on Thursday, data from pollution watchdog
airqualitynow.eu showed, making the French capital the only
European capital in the "very high" level zone. The index stood
at 81 in London, 76 in Berlin and 61 in Madrid.
Paris is traditionally more susceptible to poor air quality
than other main western European capitals, with only Athens
scoring worse according to World Health Organisation (WHO)
annual averages collected in 2008.
Fiscal support for diesel over gasoline in motor vehicles
and heavy private vehicle traffic have been cited as causes.
The near-absence of wind and temperatures about 10 degrees
Celsius above seasonal averages were also a factor this time,
according to Meteo France data.
EU environment officials noted that pollution hotspots
elsewhere in the world are far worse.
"While the current levels in Europe do pose a significant
risk to health, peak levels can be up to 4-5 times higher in
Asian cities like Beijing," an EEA spokesman told Reuters.
"Nevertheless, the levels of PM pollution encountered in the
currently affected European regions would also be classified as
pollution episodes in Asian cities," he said.
Three environmental groups worried over the recurring spikes
in French air pollution this week filed a lawsuit "against x" -
where the person or body deemed responsible is difficult to
ascertain - for "endangering the lives of others."
"We know pollution causes deaths. Emergency departments are
full of people with breathing problems, that's why we decided to
file a complaint," said Nadir Saifi, a member of Ecology Without
Borders, one of the groups filing the suit.
RUSH TO BIKES, ELECTRIC CARS
City of Paris officials argue the situation would be much
worse had the government not introduced the popular bike- and
car-sharing schemes now being replicated in cities such as
London.
The use of Autolib cars had jumped by 46 percent on Thursday
compared to the week before, Paris transport councillor Julien
Bargeton said, while Velib cycle use had risen by 72 percent.
Charges for these services and buses, underground trains and
other forms of transport will remain free over the weekend.
Speed limits were also reduced by 20 kilometres an hour and
authorities in the Ile-de-France region around Paris took all
but the most essential public vehicles off the roads.
Warnings from authorities to avoid physical exertions did
not deter Parisians from enjoying the warm weather, however.
"My lungs are already polluted by cigarettes, so I don't
really care," Sophie Boisseau, 29, told Reuters at the terrace
of the Biscornu cafe near the stock exchange in central Paris.
(Additional reporting by Gregory Blachier and Thierry Chiarello
in Paris; Editing by Andrew Callus and Mark John)