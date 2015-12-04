BRUSSELS Dec 4 EU governments and the European
Parliament drew years of wrangling over security forces' use of
airline passenger data toward a close on Friday by agreeing to a
compromise deal with the legislature.
The dispute over the retention and sharing of passenger name
records -- PNR -- became a shibboleth in Brussels. As drafts
were batted to and fro, PNR defined arguments between protecting
people's privacy and protecting people from terrorism.
Islamist attacks in Paris this year, in January and last
month, lent impetus to France and other governments to press the
EU parliament to relent. German lawmakers in particular have
been wary of mass data collection, recalling historic abuses and
new revelations about U.S. surveillance. However, a new proposal
from legislators this week won interior ministers' backing.
"The compromise agreed today will enable the EU to set up an
effective PNR system which fully respects fundamental rights and
freedoms," said Etienne Schneider, the Luxembourg minister who
chaired the council of 28 governments in Brussels on Friday.
Timothy Kirkhope, the member of the European Parliament who
has steered the legislation, said he would recommend its
adoption in committee. The final step will be a plenary vote,
though agreement among the main parties should limit surprises.
"This is a good agreement that will deliver an effective
tool for fighting terrorism and serious crime," Kirkhope said.
"This has always been a careful balancing act to ensure the
system was proportionate to the risk that we face."
The deal foresees data being available to other countries'
security agencies for six months and stored and available under
stricter rules for a further 4-1/2 years. France wanted a year's
easy availability and parliament just three months.
A French call for the rules to apply not only to flights to
and from non-EU countries but to internal European Union flights
was left in the deal as an option. But French Interior Minister
Bernard Cazeneuve said he was satisfied, since all 28 states had
pledged to implement the option of collecting internal flight
data.
PNR includes name, travel dates, itinerary, ticket details,
contact details, travel agent, means of payment, seat number and
baggage information. Many police forces already collect it and
many European states share it with each other and with countries
outside Europe. But the lack of a common EU system, including
data formats, has been seen as hampering European security.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Ruth Pitchford;
@macdonaldrtr)