By Sanjeev Miglani
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Nov 18 India has warned of Islamic
State using regional militant groups to mount strikes in the
country, and has increased security around the diplomatic
missions of the United States, France and Britain among others,
a government advisory said.
The federal interior ministry said in the note issued to
state police chiefs that Friday's attacks in Paris in which 129
people were killed showed the intentions of Islamic State to
expand its arc of operations beyond Syria and Iraq.
Despite India's large Muslim population, Islamic State has
only been able to draw a handful of recruits from the country,
although security officials say they don't have a full picture,
and that there could be more youth getting radicalised.
But some of the world's deadliest militant groups, including
the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba that carried out the Mumbai
2008 attacks, operate in India, and the fear is Islamic State
might turn to them to target foreign interests in the country.
"Though ISIS/ISIL has not been able to establish any
significant presence in India, its success in radicalising some
youth, attracting certain section of the local population/Indian
diaspora... or the possibility of piggybacking on terrorist
groups operating in India have opened up the possibility of ISIS
sponsored action on Indian territory," the note said.
Reuters has a copy of the advisory issued on Monday. It
ordered security to be enhanced for the missions of France, the
United States, Britain, Germany, Russia, Australia, Turkey and
Israel.
"Available intelligence about ISIS activities should be
immediately reviewed to identify plans, targets, areas
vulnerable to attack by ISIS and appropriate action taken to
neutralise potential threats," the advisory said.
Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba gunmen attacked luxury hotels, a train
station and a Jewish centre in a three-day shooting spree in
Mumbai seven years ago, killing 166 people, India said, in an
assault similar to the attacks in Paris.
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and Ryan Woo)