PARIS Jan 11 Bullet cases found at the site
where a jogger was shot and wounded on Wednesday evening match
the gun found at the scene of a fatal shooting in a supermarket
east Paris two days later, the Paris prosecutor said citing
ballistics tests.
Four hostages died in Friday's siege on a Jewish supermarket
by an Islamic militant, Amedy Coulibaly, who was killed by
police. He is also the main suspect in the killing of a
policewoman on Thursday.
The Paris prosecutor said in a statement the ballistics
tests were conducted on five bullet cartridges found at the site
where the 32-year old jogger was shot in the Paris suburb of
Fontenay-aux-Roses, and on the Tokarev automatic pistol
discovered at the supermarket.
The two sites are about 15 kilometres (9 miles) apart.
Friday's four victims were among a total of 17 people,
including journalists and policemen, killed in three days of
violence in and around Paris.
The first fatal attack was on the satirical newspaper
Charlie Hebdo on Wednesday. The two gunmen who carried out that
attack, brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi, were killed in a
shootout north of the capital on Friday.
Police said Coulibaly and the Kouachi brothers belonged to
the same Paris-based Islamist militant cell.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Anna Willard)