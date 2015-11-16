PARIS Nov 16 A Belgian national who is
currently in Syria is suspected of being behind Friday's attacks
in Paris, acccording to a source close to the French
investigation.
"He appears to be the brains behind several planned attacks
in Europe," the source told Reuters, adding that the man,
Abdelhamid Abaaoud, was the investigators' best lead as the
person likely behind the killing of at least 129 people in Paris
on Friday.
According to RTL Radio, Abaaoud is a 27 year-old from the
Molenbeek suburb of Brussels, home to other members of the
militant Islamist cell that carried out the attacks.
