PARIS Nov 15 Hundreds of people who had been
gathered at Place de la Republique in central Paris dispersed
suddenly on Sunday evening in what police later said seemed to
be a false alarm.
With Parisians' nerves still on edge after Fridays shootings
and suicide bombings, people suddenly all began running away
from the square, a Reuters witness at the scene said.
"There was crowd movement with apparently with no reason. We
hadn't heard anything and all the people we questioned hadn't
heard anything either," a police official at the square told
Reuters.
TV pictures that had earlier been showing people gathered
around a monument to commemorate those killed in Friday's
Islamist militant shootings later showed the scene nearly empty.
An official from the emergency services said some members of
the public had believed they had heard gunfire.
There was also panicked movement of crowds outside a bar
that had been the scene of a shooting on Friday, and where
people had gathered in vigil Sunday evening. A second police
official said that had also been a false alarm.
