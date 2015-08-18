LONDON Aug 18 UK caravan holiday park operator
Park Resorts is set to raise 550 million pounds ($860.70
million) of leveraged loans via Barclays, JP Morgan and RBS,
banking sources said on Tuesday.
The all-senior leveraged loan financing will launch for
syndication to institutional investors in September and is
expected to be used to refinance existing debt and fund
acquisitions, the sources said.
The loans could also fund a dividend payment to
shareholders, one of the sources added.
Electra declined to comment.
In 2012, Electra Private Equity invested 70 million pounds
to buy senior debt with a face value of 130 million pounds, in
the then struggling Park Resorts.
In 2013, Electra took a 54 percent stake in the company
following a refinancing and debt for equity swap.
Electra invested a further 62 million pounds to grow the
business and support the acquisitions of South Lakeland Parks in
2013 and Southview and Manor Park in 2014, and in acquiring a
further interest in Park Resorts preference shares in April
2015.
In April 2015 Park Resorts announced that it had made a
further acquisition of the Summerfields Holiday Park in Norfolk.
($1 = 0.6390 pounds)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)