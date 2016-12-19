(Adds financing details)

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON Dec 19 Five banks and a fund have lined up around £750m (US$929m) of debt financing to back Onex's buyout of British holiday park operator Parkdean Resorts, banking sources said.

Private equity firm Onex said it agreed to acquire Parkdean for £1.35bn on December 16.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, JP Morgan, RBC and SMBC have underwitten a £600m senior leveraged loan, which is due to launch for syndication to institutional investors in January, the banking sources said.

Ares is sole provider of a £150m of second lien loan.

Total debt will equate to around 6.25 times Parkdean's around £120m Ebitda.

Onex was not immediately available to comment. Ares declined to comment.

Headquartered in Hemel Hempstead and Newcastle, Parkdean resorts operates 73 caravan holiday parks across England, Scotland and Wales, selling more than 500,000 holidays and short breaks a year. ($1 = 0.8076 pounds) (Editing by Alasdair Reilly)