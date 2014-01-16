COPENHAGEN Jan 16 Denmark's F.C. Copenhagen agreed to sell Icelandic football player Ragnar Sigurdsson to Russian club F.C. Krasnodar, the Danish club's owner Parken Sport & Entertainment said on Thursday.

The sale is expected to boost Parken's pretax profit by 22 million Danish crowns ($4.01 million) this year, the company said. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)