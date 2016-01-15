PARIS Jan 15 French investment group Astorg is
close to buying parking meter and public transport ticketing
company Parkeon from Intermediate Capital Group and American
Capital in a deal with an enterprise value of around 450 million
euros, sources close to the matter told Reuters.
Parkeon, born out of the split-up of Schlumberger in
2003, is estimated to have achieved a 15 percent rise in 2015
sales to 225 million euros ($246 million), the sources said.
Parkeon was targeting core profit growth of more than 30
percent.
"It's well underway for Astorg," one source familiar with
the matter said. "They should enter exclusive negotiations
soon."
Another source said this would happen within the next ten
days.
Parkeon's management will hold on to a stake of around ten
percent following the transaction, the sources said.
Astorg and Parkeon were not immediately reachable for
comment.
($1 = 0.9138 euros)
(Writing by James Regan; Editing by Ingrid Melander)