Oct 19 Parker Hannifin Corp, a maker of control systems for manufacturing and transport, reported lower quarterly earnings on Friday and cut its forecast for the fiscal year that ends in June, citing an uncertain economic outlook.

Net earnings fell 19 percent to $239.7 million, or $1.57 per share, in the fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $297.0 million, or $1.91 per share, a year before.

Sales dipped to $3.21 billion, from $3.23 billion.