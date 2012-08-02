Aug 2 Parker Hannifin Corp, a maker of
hydraulic and motion control systems for manufacturing and
transport, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on
Thursday, helped by industrial demand in North America.
The company, whose fiscal year just ended, also introduced
an initial 2013 forecast with a broad range, whose upper limit
includes Wall Street's earnings estimate. Parker is one of the
few U.S. manufacturers to offer a peek into next year with its
formal profit outlook.
Net earnings rose to $302.0 million, or $1.96 per share, in
the fourth quarter ended on June 30, compared with $292.2
million, or $$1.79 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting profit of $1.91 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales were flat at $3.41 billion, restrained by the strong
dollar, and slightly missed Wall Street estimates of $3.42
billion.
Industrial sales, profits and orders were up in North
America and down in other markets.
Cleveland-based Parker said it expected fiscal 2013 earnings
of $7.10 to $7.90 per share. Analysts expected $7.89.
Parker's initial yearly forecasts are considered
conservative by analysts and typically incorporate a wide range.
The company regularly revises estimates.
Parker, which competes with Pall Corp, Eaton Corp
and Honeywell International Inc, makes fluid
power systems, electromechanical controls and related components
for use in manufacturing, transportation and process industries.