CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 17 Canada's largest fuel
distributor and retailer, Parkland Fuel Corp, will buy
fellow retail fuel marketer Pioneer Energy, which is part-owned
by Suncor Energy Inc, for C$378 million ($345 million),
Parkland said on Wednesday.
Pioneer is jointly owned by The Pioneer Group Inc and
Suncor, which is Canada's largest oil and gas company.
The Pioneer Group will receive C$76 million, or 39 percent
of the total consideration, in cash, and C$119 million, or 61
percent of the total consideration, in common shares of
Parkland. Suncor will receive C$183 million in cash.
Pioneer's holdings include a network of 393 gas stations
throughout Ontario and Manitoba. It distributes 5.1 percent of
total retail fuel volumes across Canada.
($1=$1.10 Canadian)
