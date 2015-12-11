Dec 11 European credit provider Park Square Capital LLP said it named Howard Sharp head of mid-market direct lending.

He joins from GE Capital Europe Ltd, where he was head of its origination and sponsor coverage.

Sharp will be responsible for developing the company's mid-sized European loan opportunities team, and supporting its existing senior and subordinated debt platforms, Park Square said on Friday. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)