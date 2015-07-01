BRIEF-Moody's says capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
July 1 Parkway Properties Inc, a real estate investment trust, was in the early stages of exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale, Bloomberg reported.
The company was valued at $1.95 billion as of Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Parkway Properties was working with Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo & Co, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1CKIHEn)
It was not clear if the sale would attract interest from other REITs or a buyout firm, according to the report.
Orlando, Florida-based Parkway was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Life Insurance Regulation Progressing https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897021 HONG KONG, May 07 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年4月21日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1022731">Fitch: Protection Sellers Benefitting from Chinese Insurance Regs 惠誉评级在最新一份报告中称，在近期中国寿险监管规定的进展中，销售保障型产品的保险公司受益最大。 惠誉认为，2017年寿险市场总体保费增长将会放缓，因为新的监管规定限制中短存续期产品的销售。监管规定促使保险公司改善其产品期限结构，主要销售中短存续期产品的保险 公司将面临保费收入大幅下降和潜