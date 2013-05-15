BRIEF-European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly net loss per share of $0.003
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
BRUSSELS May 15 Warner Music won EU regulatory approval on Wednesday to buy the Parlophone Label Group from Vivendi's Universal Music Group for 487 million pounds ($743.01 million).
World No. 1 recorded music company Universal is selling Parlophone, whose artists include Coldplay and Daft Punk, to fulfil a promise to the European Commission for clearing its $1.9 billion buy of EMI's recorded music business.
The EU antitrust authority said it did not see any competition issues from the Warner deal. Warner is owned by privately held Access Industries Inc.
