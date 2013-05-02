May 2 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Thursday said it put Parma, Ohio's A-plus rating on Creditwatch with negative implications.

S&P said the action follows the agency's "repeated attempts to obtain timely information of satisfactory quality to maintain our rating on the securities in accordance with our applicable criteria and policies."

S&P went on to say that if the requested information was not received by May 16, 2013, it would "likely result in our suspension of the affected rating, preceded, in accordance with our policies, by any change to the rating that we consider appropriate given available information."