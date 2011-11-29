PARMA Nov 29 An Italian court handed out on Tuesday prison sentences to two top Italian bankers, former Mediobanca chairman Cesare Geronzi and Sator fund chief Matteo Arpe, in a case linked to the 2003 collapse of dairy group Parmalat.

The court in the northern Italian city of Parma, whose verdict was read out in public, sentenced Geronzi to five years in jail and Arpe to three years and seven months.

Both faced charges of contributing to fraudulent bankruptcy in the 2002 sale of mineral water company Ciappazzi to Parmalat. The charges date back to when Geronzi and Arpe were top executives of Banca di Roma.

Geronzi was also charged with usury. He and Arpe have denied any wrongdoing.

(Reporting By Filiberto Molossi)