BRIEF-De Longhi Q1 net profit down at EUR 25.1 million
* Q1 NET REVENUE EUR 390.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 360.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 29Parmalat SpA PLT.MI>:
* Reported on Wednesday that it signed an agreement to acquire a group of companies that operate mainly in Mexico and are specialized in the production and distribution of cheese
* With this transaction, company will also acquire a portfolio of brands, the most important of which include: 'Esmeralda', 'El Ciervo', 'Mariposa' and 'La Campesina Holandesa'
* The price for the equity was stipulated at $105 million (about 93 million euros)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET REVENUE EUR 390.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 360.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* SUCCESSFULLY PLACES CORPORATE BOND OVER 300 MILLION EUROS ON THE CAPITAL MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)