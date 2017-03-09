MILAN, March 9 French group Lactalis has raised
the price of a buyout offer on shares in Italy's Parmalat it
does not already own to 3 euros per share after some investors
complained that the previous offer was too low.
Lactalis' investment vehicle Sofil, which had previously
offered 2.8 euros for each Parmalat share, said on Thursday its
revised offer would be extended until March 21.
Lactalis, which won control of Parmalat in 2011 amid failed
efforts in Italy to mount a domestic counter bid, is seeking to
buy the 12.26 percent of Parmalat it doesn't already own with
the aim of delisting the group.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)