MILAN Dec 6 Italian dairy group Parmalat
said on Friday it had cut its core earnings guidance
for the full year, citing sudden weakening in demand in many of
its markets and higher raw material costs.
Parmalat, majority-owned by French cheese maker Lactalis,
said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) are expected to grow around 2 percent this
year. This compares with a previous forecast of a 5 percent
growth.
The company confirmed it expects full-year net revenues to
grow by around 3 percent.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Francesca Landini)