BRIEF-China Kangda Food Co requests trading halt
* Trading in shares of China Kangda Food Company Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 24 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Feb 25 Italy's diary company Parmalat said on Tuesday its 2013 gross operating margin rose 2.8 percent in 2013 from a year earlier to 437.2 million euros as its cost cutting strategy offset a rise in the cost of milk.
Sales were up 3.7 percent to 5.35 billion euros in 2013.
Both percentage increases were calculated on a like-for-like basis and excluding the impact of exchange rates.
The company said in a statement it expected net sales and core earnings - earning before interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - to grow 3 percent this year.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* Trading in shares of China Kangda Food Company Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 24 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Termination Of The Asset Purchase Agreement For Acquisition Of Rosewood Hotel Georgia