MILAN Feb 25 Italy's diary company Parmalat said on Tuesday its 2013 gross operating margin rose 2.8 percent in 2013 from a year earlier to 437.2 million euros as its cost cutting strategy offset a rise in the cost of milk.

Sales were up 3.7 percent to 5.35 billion euros in 2013.

Both percentage increases were calculated on a like-for-like basis and excluding the impact of exchange rates.

The company said in a statement it expected net sales and core earnings - earning before interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - to grow 3 percent this year.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)