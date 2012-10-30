MILAN Oct 30 Italian food group Parmalat said its Canadian unit must pay about 92.6 million canadian dollars ($92.6 million) to meett an Ontario Superior court ruling on an arbitration with the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

The final amount to be paid will be determined by a Canadian investment bank jointly selected by both parties, it said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 1.0005 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)