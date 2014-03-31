MILAN, March 31 Italian food group Parmalat said on Monday that it has bought Australian dairy firm Harvey Fresh in a 79 million euro deal, strengthening its position in Australia and Asia.

Parmalat, owned by France's Lactalis, said in a statement that the acquisition was funded entirely through its own resources.

Harvey Fresh employs about 250 people and had revenues of 113 million euros last year.

