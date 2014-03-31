BRIEF-Rosinter Restaurants Holding FY 2016 net result turns to profit of RUB 6.4 million
* FY 2016 net profit 6.4 million roubles ($114,392.96) versus loss of 391.6 million roubles year ago
MILAN, March 31 Italian food group Parmalat said on Monday that it has bought Australian dairy firm Harvey Fresh in a 79 million euro deal, strengthening its position in Australia and Asia.
Parmalat, owned by France's Lactalis, said in a statement that the acquisition was funded entirely through its own resources.
Harvey Fresh employs about 250 people and had revenues of 113 million euros last year.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Goodman)
* FY 2016 net profit 6.4 million roubles ($114,392.96) versus loss of 391.6 million roubles year ago
* CEO says not heard anything about Kering sale (Adds details from conference call)